GARY, INDIANA — Dock Suggs, Jr., 98, formerly of Florence, Alabama, passed away on November 3, 2020, in Gary, Indiana. He was funeralized at Van Buren Baptist Church and buried at Evergreen Cemetery on Saturday, November 14, 2020.
Dock was born on May 20, 1922 to Dock, Sr and Amie (Weems) Suggs. He grew up on the westside and attended Burrell High School. He was a part of the legendary “Suggs Boys” football dynasty at this historic African-American school. He followed brothers Louis and Fred and preceded brothers, Albert {“Dusty”), James (“Putt”) and Clarence (“Mule/Bitty”), as their outstanding group of siblings left a legacy of sports greatness throughout northwest Alabama.
Dock was an Army veteran of World War II. While in service, he married his beloved childhood sweetheart, Annie Belle Turnley, and following his honorable discharge, they moved to Gary, IN. They were parents of Vivian and Dock III and mentors and role models for family and neighbors. They never forgot their roots and always kept in touch via telephone, visits, family reunions and school activities. They staunchly supported the Chicago area Florence Alabama Club.
Dock worked at Inland Steel for 38 years and enjoyed his 36 years of retirement living as a model citizen and faithful member of Van Buren Baptist Church.
He leaves to cherish his memory: daughter, Vivian (Sylvester) Gunn; longtime companion, Thelma Epps; grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren; brothers, James (Cleo) and Clarence; two sisters-in-law; nieces, nephews and friends. Locally, he is remembered by cousins, Mattie Beachum, Janet Acklin and Kimberly Smith; plus extended relatives, Hezzie Brannon, Bobby Thompson, WL Smith, Anita Smith Cobb and Lisa Turnley.
MAY HIS SOUL REST IN PEACE
Commented