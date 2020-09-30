LORETTO, TENNESSEE — Dola Jane Lamprecht, 74, died September 29, 2020. Visitation will be today from 5 to 8 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Funeral will be Thursday at 1 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel with burial in Loretto Memorial Gardens. She was a member of Cedar Hill Baptist Church.

