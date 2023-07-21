LORETTO, TENNESSEE — Dolly Ann Gray, 56, died July 18, 2023. Visitation will be today from 12 to 3 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Loretto Cemetery. She was a member of Mary’s Chapel Church of the Nazarene.

