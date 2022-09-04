MUSCLE SHOALS — Dolly Marie Brehm, age 104, of Muscle Shoals passed away August 26, 2022, at her home peacefully after a brief illness.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Letitia G., and Richard F. Miller; her beloved husband, Paul L. Brehm; son, Charles L. Brehm; siblings, Letitia S. Kessler, Carrie I. Foreacre, Frank R., Lyman K., Charles H., Edwin B., and Gladys C. Miller.
She is survived by her daughter Betty L. Reck; daughter-in-law, Jacqueline Brehm; grandchildren, Paula Marie Gentle (Mike), Clint Reck (Cindy), and Charles Brehm (Karen); great grandchildren Ryan Gann, Brittany Godwin (Jason), Amanda Fowler (Evan), Makenzie
Reck, and Hunter Gentle; great-great granddaughter, Audrey Fowler; and many adored nieces and nephews.
She was a native of Baltimore, Maryland and moved to Muscle Shoals, Alabama with her husband, Paul, in 1996. They moved to be close to their daughter and grandchildren. She was lovingly called “Mom Mom” by her family and close friends. She was very humble, well-educated, an avid reader, clever, strong-willed, great sense of humor, and an inspiration to her family. She enjoyed traveling, history, and sharing stories of her life to family and friends. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Tuscumbia, Alabama.
A graveside service with her family was held at Greenview Memorial Park in Florence, Alabama with Pastor Barrett Long officiating.
An online guestbook may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com
