FLORENCE — Dolores Anderson, 90, of Florence, passed away August 24, 2019. She was a member of the Church of Christ.
Visitation was Monday, August 26, 2019 from 6-9 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will be today, August 27, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Jerry Hastings and Michael Jackson officiating. Burial will follow in Wesley Chapel Cemetery.
Mrs. Anderson was preceded in death by her husband, James Anderson; parents, Alfred and Emma Joly; daughter, Barbara Smith; and a granddaughter, Dawn Smith.
She is survived by her son, Danny Anderson (Karen) of Lexington; daughter, Jacquelyn Graham of Tuscumbia; brother, Walter Joly of Florence; and grandchildren, Lucas Anderson, Jennifer Drake, Brie Jackson, Jeremy Graham, Dakota Santucci, Josh Holderfield; four great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be A. Leon Joly, Leon Joly, Lucas Anderson, Hunter Drake, David Mecke and Gerald Stumpe.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented