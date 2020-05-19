SAVANNAH, TENNESSEE — Dolores Ann Boyles, 73, died May 17, 2020. Private visitation and funeral service. Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to 256-740-4713. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- Asia Today: Hong Kong testing more airport, care home staff
- The Latest: Virus cases in India surge past 100,000
- Beaches, nightclubs? Europe mulls how to get tourists back
- India, Bangladesh brace for cyclone in the midst of pandemic
- UN agency warns of fentanyl production threat in SE Asia
- Trump's use of malaria drug likely to be welcomed in India
- April European car sales see worst drop since records began
- Mnuchin to face grilling about small-business lending effort
Most Read
Articles
- Stanfield's to relocate In Sheffield a year after fire
- New adventure: Vintage Autos owner refurbishing rare antique boat
- McFarland campgrounds packed after span of closings
- Several vehicles hit by shots in Florence; no injuries
- Lauderdale deputy hopefuls take physical test
- Man uninjured after driving into river
- Joe Wheeler campground nears opening
- Madden seeks Place 2 seat on Muscle Shoals Council
- Reopening was a 'big, crazy adjustment' for restaurant owners
- Shred Day set for June 5
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Stanfield's to relocate In Sheffield a year after fire
- New adventure: Vintage Autos owner refurbishing rare antique boat
- McFarland campgrounds packed after span of closings
- Company creating hand sanitizer to fight pandemic
- Several vehicles hit by shots in Florence; no injuries
- Lauderdale deputy hopefuls take physical test
- Ryan to retire June 30 as Sheffield guidance counselor
- Shoals churches have similar plans for Sunday reopening
- More unmarked graves found, verified at LaGrange Cemetery
- New Doppler radar unit being installed in Muscle Shoals
Images
Videos
Commented
- Democrats want mail-in balloting (11)
- Dems have conundrum with nuzzling Joe (10)
- Our leadership has failed us this time (8)
- Facts make strong case for reopening (8)
- Hopefully, common sense will return soon (7)
- GOP covers lies with polite words (7)
- Removing Capt. Crozier was right decision (4)
- Fighting COVID-19 requires national testing strategy (2)
- You Said It (2)
- Shoals COVID-19 cases rise sharply (2)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented