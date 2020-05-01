TUSCUMBIA — Dolores Beck Nelson Stanley of Tuscumbia, Alabama. November 30, 1928 - April 23, 2020.
The funeral was held at Morrison Funeral Home in Tuscumbia with Brother Barret Long conducting the service. Mrs. Stanley was interred in Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia beside her precious husband.
Dolores graduated from Deshler High School and went to college in Mississippi. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Tuscumbia until she married Malcolm Stanley and moved to Madison, AL. They became members of Sherwood Baptist Church in Huntsville where Mrs. Stanley was Director of the Senior Adult Ministries, co-founder of the Senior Adult Choir and did the decorating for special events at the Church. She worked in Huntsville for Convalescent Services out of Atlanta, GA as Director of Community Relations.
They retired in 1995 and moved to Vicksburg, MS. At their Church there, Mrs. Stanley served on the Administration Board, was on the Community wide Thanksgiving Dinner Committee and was a member of the Vicksburg Sewing Club. In 1999 they returned to their roots of Tuscumbia, AL and rejoined First Baptist Church where Mrs. Stanley served on the Building & Grounds Committee, Evangelistic Committee and Benevolence Committee.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Malcolm C. Stanley, the love of her life, and three precious children, Marie Lynn, Tommy and Timmy Nelson, her parents, Thomas T. and Lillian Beck and one brother, Thomas T. Beck III.
She is survived by one daughter, Beverly Stanley Van Wagner (Scott); three sons, Larry Stanley (Angie), Glen Stanley and Jerome Stanley; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers, Robert W. Beck (Noel) and Reverend Michael D. Beck (Carolyn).
Pallbearers were grandsons, Lucas Odem, Thomas Long, Dustin Stanley, Shane Pollard, and Bradley Thompson and cousin, Edward Balch.
Honorary pallbearers were Scott Van Wagner, Greg Van Wagner, Ray Balch, Dr. William Heaton, Mike Sassin, Dr. Josh Vacik, John Ellett, Earl Dean Thomason and Sammy Richardson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church on Dickson Street, Tuscumbia, AL, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, or Colbert County Animal Shelter.
Mom was beautiful and a true Southern lady.... we will always remember her with love and laughter.
Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to view the service webcast and to leave online condolences.
Commented