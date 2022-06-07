ROGERSVILLE — Dolores Jean “Dee” Collins, 79, died June 3, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday from 12 to 1 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.

