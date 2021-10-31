ALLENTOWN, PA — Dolores Swoopes Nash, 91, formerly of Florence, died October 24, 2021. She is survived by her daughter, LaWanda Moore, and other family members. There will be a memorial service on Monday, November 1, 2021, in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

