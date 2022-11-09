FLORENCE — Dolores Wagnon Wood, 88, Florence, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022. Visitation will be Friday, November 11, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. A graveside service will follow at Piney Grove Cemetery, Tuscumbia, beginning at 11:30 a.m.
Dolores was a native of Tuscumbia. She was a graduate of Deshler High School and the University of North Alabama, where she was a member of Sigma Tau Delta English Honor Society. Dolores taught 11th and 12th English at Rogers High School for many years. Later, she worked as an Administrator at UAH School of Engineering. She also enjoyed working in real estate for a short time. Dolores was a talented artist and especially enjoyed painting. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Jessie Wagnon, and sister, Yvonne Snow.
Dolores is survived by her sons, Randy Wood (Victoria), Russell Wood (Sherry), Brett Wood (Sonya), and Joe Wood; sisters, Judy Bartlett and Cynthia Osborn; numerous grandchildren; and some great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Branden Wood, Garrett Wood, Russ Wood, Sam Wood, Brett Wood, and Joe Wood.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Florence Public Library, 350 N Wood Ave., Florence, AL 35630.
