BIRMINGHAM — Don Arthur Brice, 76, died October 3, 2020. Visitation will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at East Lake United Methodist Church, Birmingham. Funeral will follow at noon at the church, burial in Jefferson Memorial Cemetery, Birmingham. Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.

