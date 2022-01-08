LEOMA, TENNESSEE — Don Bunt, 57, died January 5, 2022. Visitation will be Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will be Monday at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Lawrence County Memorial Gardens.

