FLORENCE — Don C. Atkins “Ace”, 72, Florence, passed away November 7, 2019. The visitation will be held Sunday, November 10, from noon - 2 p.m., at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, with the funeral service at 2 p.m., in the Chapel. Interment will be at Tuscumbia Oakwood. Roger Houston and Reggie Bruce will officiate.
Mr. Atkins served in the U.S. Navy and National Guard. He was employed at Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant, Operations and Procedures. He was a Free Mason, a member of Boilermakers Union 455, and a member of Central Heights Baptist Church. He was a die-hard Auburn fan. Don was always a cheerful person, and loved making people laugh. He was a loving Husband and Father.
Mr. Atkins is survived by his wife, Linda Coffey Atkins; children, Jarvis Atkins (Sarah), Shalico Pickering (Heath), Guy-Mark Allard (Lynn), and Angie Allard-Allday; grandchildren, Nathan Atkins (Kelly), Will Atkins (Lexi), Ashlynne and Katelynne Atkins, Laiken, Brelynn and Rylan Pickering, Dustin Blackstock, Tyler Allard, Abby-Gale Allard, Trevor Quillen, Alyssa and Ava Allday; great-grandchild, Maddie Atkins.
Pallbearers will be Jarvis Atkins, Nathan Atkins, Will Atkins, Dustin Blackstock, Tyler Allard, and Trevor Quillen.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
