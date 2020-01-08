KILLEN — Harold Donald Churchwell, age 89, of Killen passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020.
Visitation will be Thursday, January 9, 10:00-11:00 A.M. at Spry~Williams Funeral Home, Florence. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 A.M in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in Greenview Memorial Park. Grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Clovis and Lennis Churchwell; wives, Ruth and Christine; son, Terry; sister, Faye Phillips; brothers, Jerry and Larry Churchwell.
He is survived by his sons, Anthony, Stephen, Gregory Ray (Pam) and Scotty; daughter, Debra; sister-in-law, Faye Churchwell; brother-in-law, Charles (Charlene) Staggs; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The family extends a special thanks to Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home and staff.
