MUSCLE SHOALS — Don Crittenden, 81, died June 26, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Funeral will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel. Burial be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

