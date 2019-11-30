FLORENCE — Don D. Haataja, age 73, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019. He was born July 14, 1946 in Alabama. Don was a veteran and worked as a carpenter out of Local 1209. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Cloverdale Community Center in Florence, AL beginning from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer’s Research Foundation. You may leave online condolences at www.ludlamfuneralhome.com
Survivors are his wife, Kathy Haataja; son, Marcus Clay Haataja and wife, Tonya; four grandchildren, Marcus Clay Haataja II, Micah Holden and husband, Craig, Zachariah Halimton and wife, Nikki and Jonah Halimton; sister, Brenda Herring and husband, Eddie; four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her parents, Iver and Nellie Haataja.
Ludlam Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
