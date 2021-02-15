MOULTON — Don Fleming, 72, died February 13, 2021. Weather permitting, visitation is noon to 2 p.m. today at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. Burial is in Jones Chapel Cemetery. If you plan to attend the service, please call the funeral home beforehand if the weather is bad. Don was married to Yvonne Terry Fleming for 50 years.

