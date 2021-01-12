ST. JOSEPH, TENNESSEE — Don Kenneth Gist, 64, died January 10, 2021. There will be a visitation with the family at a later date. Greenhill Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.