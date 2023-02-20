LAWRENCEBURG, TENNESSEE — Don Laws, 56, died February 17, 2023. Visitation will be held om Tuesday, February 21, 2023, from 4-8 p.m., at Neal Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, at 11 a.m., at New Prospect Baptist Church with burial in Lawrence County Memorial Gardens. He was the founder and CEO of Prestige Protection, LLC.

