DECATUR — Don Morrison, 73, died October 28, 2020. Funeral will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Burningtree Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.