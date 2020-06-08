ROGERSVILLE — Don Newbern, 79, passed away on June 6, 2020, at North Alabama Medical Center, Florence, Alabama.
There will be a family graveside service on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Weaver Cemetery, Rogersville, Alabama.
Don was born November 12, 1940. He attended Anderson Jr. High School and graduated from Lauderdale County High School in 1958. After graduation, he served his country in the United States Air Force. While in the service, he participated in the Cuban Missle Crisis as a crew chief. After service, he worked in Huntsville as a Saturn V Rocket testing tech. He was also a pipefitter.
He dreamed of being a full time farmer and was able to fulfill that dream in 1968. He farmed in Rogersville for many years. He was actively involved in improving life for the farming community. He worked his whole life - would milk cows before going to school in the morning. He enjoyed drag racing to earn money for dates with Judy.
He was an avid LCHS Tiger Sports Fan where he was affectionately called Grand Don by many of the players and coaches. He rarely missed a game. He loved being a part of the Rogersville community and will be missed by many.
Don was preceded in death by his loving wife, Judith Fuqua Newbern; and his parents, Vernon and Joyce (Jackson) Newbern.
Mr Newbern is survived by his children, Carole (Tim) Newton, Steve (Patty) Newbern, Jim Newbern, and Mike Newbern; grandchildren, Brandi Johnson(Michael), Eric Newbern(Lacie), Matt Newton (Haley), Jake Newton (Keri), Kristin Newton(Reid), and Clint Newton; 15 great grandchildren; his sister, Sherry Newbern Partrick and her son, Kevin Defibaugh (Rita); sisters-in-law, Jeanette Zarger, Ruth Ann Fuqua and Virginia Horton; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Grand Don will be greatly missed.
Rogersville Funeral Home is assisting the Newbern family.
