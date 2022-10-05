LEIGHTON — Don Norman Creasy, 79, Leighton, passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday, October 8, from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Valley Grove Baptist, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow at the church with Mike Weldon, Thomas Bates, and Frank Spangler officiating. Interment will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Don Creasy was a standout athlete at Colbert County High School playing both Football and Basketball.
After graduating High School, Don earned a football scholarship at Florence State, where he played football from 1961 to 1965. He earned letters for three years of those years, and was awarded Most Valuable Lineman in 1964.
After graduating from Florence State, he became an assistant coach at Sheffield High School.
After three years at Sheffield High School, he returned home to Colbert County High School where he would serve as an assistant coach for the next four years. He served as defensive coordinator on 1972 state champion team.
In 1973 he became the Head Coach for Central High School, bringing Central High School to the State Playoffs for the first time in the school’s history.
In 1978 Coach Creasy would return to his alma mater to succeed his mentor at Colbert County, Coach C.T. Manley. In just his second year he earned his share of his first State Championship as head coach.
Beginning in 1981 his Colbert County Indians would win 31 regular season games in a row which is still a record at the school. In 1985 his team would finish the year with a 13-1 record and his second State Championship title.
Coach Creasy would lead his Colbert County Indians to their third State Championship title in 1985. Over 12 years as the Colbert County Indians, Coach Creasy earned an overall 126-26-1 record.
After 12 years at Colbert County, Coach Creasy would Coach Coffee High School for two years, and Mountain Brook for four years.
Before retiring Coach Don Creasy’s overall record stands at 185-77-2.
In 1982 and 1985 Coach Creasy was named Coach of the Year by the ASWA and was Inducted into the ASHAA Hall of Fame in 1998. Coach Don Creasy is also a member of the Colbert County Sports Hall of Fame.
In his personal time he enjoyed duck hunting and fishing. His love for family rang true in the way he is remembered by the community and everyone that knew him.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Norman Glen and Lilly Mae Creasy. He is survived by his wife of fifty-nine years, Nancy Creasy; children, Allen Creasy (Jenny) and Donna Schexnayder (Jimmy); brothers, Larry, Ronnie, and Billy Creasy; sisters, Shirley Bailey, Carolyn White, and Becky Lansdell; grandchildren, Will Schexnayder, Megan Cuthrell, Elizabeth Morris, Tyler Schrimsher, Paxton Schrimsher, Jack Creasy, and Owen Creasy; and great-grandchildren, Kale Cuhthrell, Luke Schexnayder, Korah Schrimsher, and Valerie Morris.
Pallbearers will be Will Schexnayder, Tyler Schexnayder, Paxton Schrimsher, Jake Creasy, Owen Creasy, and Steve Mask. Former players and coaching staff will serve as honorary pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers send donations to Blythe Memorial United Methodist Church 510 McCormick Lane, C/O Regina Ford, Treasurer, Leighton, AL 35646.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Commented