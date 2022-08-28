FLORENCE — Don T. “Rim” Pollard, 91, of Florence, passed away August 26, 2022.
Visitation will be Tuesday, August 30, 2022 from 11-1 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Chris Moran officiating. Burial will follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Family members will serve as pallbearers.
He was a member of Mars Hill Church of Christ and a veteran of the Korean War
He was preceded in death by his parents, Esther and Ernest Pollard; brother, Dick Pollard; and granddaughter, Mollie Pollard.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Jean Pollard; son, Ted Pollard (Sherrie); daughters, Pam Burns (John), and Teresa Smith (Harold); brothers, LeRoy and Dan Pollard; grandchildren, Michelle Calhoun (Richie), Rachel Williams (Justin), Jessica Shroyer (Nathan), Clark Burns (Kelsey Cobb), Daniel Burns (Caitlin), Samuel Smith, and Cooper Smith; great-grandchildren, Colby, Logan, Anna, Ellie, Aubrey, Jack, Sarah Kate, Chloe, Gray, and Noah; great-great grandson, Baylor; and two special brothers-in-law, Charles Watkins (Sherry) and Robert Thompson.
Don was a man of many talents and interests. He was a machinist, and worked for Reynolds for almost 40 years. He was also a musician, and played saxophone beautifully. He performed on many recording sessions at Fame and other local studios during their early years. He loved music of all kinds and it was a big part of his life. It was a source of great enjoyment during his long illness.
He was a kind, gentle man who loved to make people laugh. He was a good, hard-working man who loved his God, his church and his family. He will be greatly missed.
A special thanks to Dr. Danny McFall and staff, to Kindred Home Health and Amedisys Hospice for their care and kindness during this time.
Memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the charity of your choice.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
