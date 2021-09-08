CHEROKEE — Don Rodger Mobley, 75, of Cherokee, passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021. Visitation will be at Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee on Thursday, September 9, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be Friday at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Billy George officiating. Burial to follow in Margerum Cemetery.
Don was a native of Cherokee and a retired Boilermaker with Local 455. He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Ona Mobley; and his brothers, R.M., Charles, and James Mobley.
He is survived by his children, Wendy Cottingham, Jamie Cole Mobley, and Corey Don Mobley (Sharae); brothers, Toney and Kenneth Mobley; sister, Ann; and his grandchildren, Ciara Pilkinton, Jace Deaton, Kyleigh, Brantley, Teagan, and Memphis Mobley, and Lawson and Easton Young.
Pallbearers will be Alan, Justin, Steven Mobley, Michael Rutland, Jace Deaton, and Dudley Talley, Jr. Honorary Pallbearer will be Tom Watson.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.
Commented