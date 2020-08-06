FLORENCE — Don Terry Hudson was born Thursday, July 6, 1944 in Walker County Alabama. He passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Don was 76. A graveside service will be 2:00 today August 6, 2020 at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens on Florence Boulevard. Burial will follow. Brother Larry Burbank will be officiating.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Jolly and Eula Hudson; sisters, Hazel Lyons and Becky Emerson; brothers, Sam Hudson, Bill Hudson, Jimmy Dale Hudson, and Mickey Hudson; special cousin, Ray Hudson.
Don is survived by his wife, Kay Hudson; children, Shannon (Colleen) Kirby, Bryan ( Michelle) Hudson, Sarah (John) Green, Amanda Oakley, Karen Anderson, and Donnie Hudson. Among others some of his grandchildren include Cierra Wilbanks, Max Hudson, Charlee Hudson, and Lyza Green. He is also survived by brothers, Jake Hudson, Freddie Hudson, Larry Hudson, Barry Hudson, Rickey Hudson, and sister, Sherry Miller.
Don worked for a number of years with Osteen Tile until becoming self-employed as a tile setter. He attended the Church of Christ.
The family would like to thank Southern Care New Beacon Nurses and Caregivers for their kindness and support.
Commented