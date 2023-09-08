HIXON, TENNESSEE — Dona Hampton Albright of Hixon, TN, died on September 4, 2023 after a lengthy illness. She was a native of Tuscumbia. A member of First Presbyterian Church in Tuscumbia, and a graduate of Deshler High School. She received her Bachelor’s degree from the University of North Alabama, in Elementary Education. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clay Dan Albright, III; daughter, Dana Albright Parrish; parents, John Blair and Marjorie Hampton.

