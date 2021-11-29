HAMILTON

Donald Eugene Ables, 75, passed away Saturday November 27, 2021. Visitation will be held on Tuesday November 30, 2021, 6 until 9 p.m., at the Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral service will be Wednesday, at 2 p.m., in the chapel .

