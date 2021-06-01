TUSCUMBIA — Donald Ray Brooks, 73, of Tuscumbia, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021. There will be a memorial service announced at a later date.
Donald was a native of Colbert County and was a wonderful father and loving grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Ludie Brooks; brothers, J.R. and Edward Brooks; nephews, Paul Behel, and Michael and Thomas Brooks.
Donald is survived by his daughter, Greta Byrd (Victor); brothers, Russell and Milton Brooks; sister, Helen Behel; grandchildren, Stephen Brooks and Braden Byrd; great-grandchildren, Bryson and Ashton Brooks; and a host of nieces and nephews.
