FLORENCE — Donald “Buzzy” Waymon Armstrong passed away on November 2, 2022, at the age of 73. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jake and Syvola Armstrong of Haleyville, AL; brother, Jack Hollis of Decatur, AL and brother-in-law, Bobby Garrett of Alabaster, AL.
After serving his country in Vietnam, he devoted many years of his life helping other veterans across the state. He loved God, family and country and will be greatly missed by many.
He is survived by his sons, Tyler Waymon Armstrong (Christy) and William Michael Armstrong, both of Florence, AL. He is also survived by his brother, Bill Hollis (Ann) of Haleyville, AL; sisters, Bobbie Garrett of Alabaster, AL and Bonnie Lambert of Haleyville, AL; and sister-in-law, Ann Hollis of Decatur, AL.
Visitation will be Monday, November 7 from 11-1 at Creekside Church of Christ in Florence, AL. A military committal service will immediately follow at Creekside Church of Christ.
