RUSSELLVILLE — Donald Calvin Berryman, 59 years old of Russellville, passed away August 6, 2019 at Helen Keller Hospital.
Visitation will be Saturday, August 10, 2019, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Akins Funeral Home, Russellville. Memorial service will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Akins Funeral Home.
Donald was preceded in death by his father, Haden Berryman.
He is survived by his wife, Darlene Berryman; his children, Eric Michael (Lisa), Dustin Berryman (Kesha), Lori Oller (David) and Heather Brewer (Titus); and his eight grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Northwest Alabama Cancer Center, Muscle Shoals - Caring and Sharing Fund in memory of Donald Berryman.
Akins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
