FLORENCE — Services for Donald Dane McDaniel, 70, of Florence, Ala., will be held at Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Spry~Williams Funeral Home of Florence with interment at Bumpus Creek Cemetery in Waterloo. The Revs. Chad Payne, Darrin English and Greg Woodall will officiate. Visitation will be on Wednesday from noon until 2 p.m. at Spry-Williams Funeral Home in Florence.
Pallbearers are Buck Robertson, Peanut Robertson, Daniel Robertson, Mitchell Robertson, Roy Robertson, and Daniel Holcombe. Honorary pallbearers are Kenneth Sharp and Terry Holcombe.
Mr. McDaniel died on Sept. 1, 2019, at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital in Birmingham, Ala., after a lengthy battle with pulmonary fibrosis. He was born on May 21, 1949, at Eliza Coffee Memorial Hospital in Florence, Ala., to George Milton McDaniel and Olene Shook McDaniel.
Don was a 1968 graduate of Waterloo High School. He had a natural gift for anything mechanical. He was an auto body repairman by trade, but restoring and painting cars and motorcycles was his hobby as well. He loved music, cats, motorcycles (particularly Harley Davidson), and growing tomatoes, but his greatest love of all was for his two granddaughters. Profoundly generous with those he loved, “He left as he lived in a lively way.”
Preceding him in death were his parents; his twin brother, Ronald Lane McDaniel; and his nephew, Christopher Haeger.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 50 years, Charlotte Robertson McDaniel of Florence; his precious daughter, Kimberly McDaniel Payne and husband, the Rev, Chad Payne of West Blocton, Ala.; his beloved granddaughters, Elizabeth Rose Payne Cavin and husband John of Huntsville, Ala., and Lydia Carole Payne of West Blocton; his brother, Robert McDaniel of Waterloo; his sisters, Martha McDaniel Sharp and husband Kenneth of Waterloo, and Sarah McDaniel Holcombe and husband Terry of Wesson, Miss.; his sister-in-law, JoAnn Robertson Haeger and husband Terry of Florence; his brothers-in-law, Berry “Buck” Robertson and wife Wanda of Florence, and Gary “Peanut” Robertson and wife Rena of Waterloo; and several nephews and nieces.
The family suggests all friends wear Harley Davidson apparel to the services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shoals Sav-A-Life or St. Jude Hospital.
Commented