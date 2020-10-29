SAVANNAH, TENNESSEE — Donald Deming Coleman, 88, died October 26, 2020. Funeral will be today at 1 p.m. at Sharon Baptist Church in Savannah, burial in White Sulphur Cemetery with Shackelford Funeral Home directing. He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Martha Coleman.

