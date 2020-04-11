RUSSELLVILLE — Mr. Don Epperson, 76, of Russellville, Alabama, passed away April 9, 2020 in Selmer, Tennessee. A native of Franklin County, Alabama, he was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, a member of Masonic Russellville Lodge, former Shriner, former Mayor of Littleville, Alabama, and an avid turkey hunter. He was a retired lumber broker after 41 years of service.
Due to the national health crisis at this time, a memorial service will be held at a later time.
Mr. Epperson is survived by his wife, Linda Wood Epperson; son, Chad Epperson; sister, Barbara E. Strickland; brothers, Tommy and Jody Epperson; six grandchildren; five great grandchildren; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Lonnie and Gladys Epperson; and son, Michael “Mike” Epperson.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to favorite charity.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
