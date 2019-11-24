HAMILTON, OHIO — Donald “Don” Wayne Forsythe, age 70, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019 at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio to Minnie Minton Forsythe and the late William “Don” Forsythe. He is survived by his mother, Minnie Forsythe; his wife, Brenda Cook Forsythe; son, Martin D. Forsythe; daughter, Emelie (Chris) Buchanan; stepson, Craig Marks; stepson, Jason Marks; brother, Martin B. (Nancy) Forsythe; brother, Stewart (Vickie) Forsythe; grandchildren, Michael Forsythe, Baylee Marks, Matthew Forsythe, Kelsey Buchanan, Connor Marks and Molly Kate Johnson; and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by son, Mark Forsythe and grandson, Kyle Forsythe.
Don worked for Champion International Paper Company in Hamilton, Ohio and in Courtland, Alabama. He retired from International Paper in Hamilton, Ohio in 2001. In 1993 he authored and published The Lake Cumberland Boating Guide, an informative and useful guide to the “Houseboating Capitol of the World.” An updated 2nd Edition was published in 2015. Don was a Free and Accepted Mason from the Grand Lodge of Ohio. He was a member for 27 years at the Washington Lodge No. 17 in Hamilton, Ohio.
A Family and Friends Gathering will be held at Greenview Funeral Home in Florence, Alabama on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the American Heart Association will be appreciated.
An online guest book may be viewed and signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
