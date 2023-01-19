FLORENCE — Donald E. Goode, 66, died January 12, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday, January 28, 2023 from 1 to 2 p.m. at Valley View House of Prayer. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. at the church. Mr. Goode was the husband of Debbie Goode. Arrangements are by Greenview Funeral Home.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.