SHEFFIELD — Donald Earl Lewis, age 67, of Sheffield, passed away January 30, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday, February 4 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. The memorial service will immediately follow with Chaplain Andy Hughes officiating.

