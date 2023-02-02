SHEFFIELD — Donald Earl Lewis, 67, died January 30, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. The memorial service will immediately follow.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you