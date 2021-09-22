LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Donald Edward Cheatwood, 63, died September 18, 2021. Visitation will be today from 3 to 8 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will be Thursday at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Scotts Hill Cemetery.

