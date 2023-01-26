FLORENCE — Donald Edward Goode, 66, of Florence passed away January 12th, 2023 at his home.
Don was a 1975 graduate of Waterloo High School. He was a professional brick mason, a commercial diver, and retired from Nelson Brothers as a driver. Some of Donald’s signature work as a craftsman included homes, churches, and malls built all across the nation.
Don was known for his sense of humor, his quick loud laugh, working hard, and his selflessness. His adventurous side included going on hikes with his dogs Molly and Major whom he adored. Don lived as an inspiration to those who knew him, he passed protecting those he loved.
Donald was preceded by parents, Robert and Geneva Goode of Waterloo. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 47 years, Debbie Goode; his children, Jason and Brittney Goode; sisters, Janice Franks and twin, Donna McDougal (brother-in-law Kenny), along with seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held January 28th, 2023 at Valley View House of Prayer at 1:00 p.m. with service starting at 2:00 p.m. Brother Larry Burbank officiating. Address 1938 Co. Rd. 60 Florence, AL 35633
Special thanks to Brother Larry, Sister Mavis and Lois of Valley View along with musicians of Cliff Haven Brother Gary and Sister Becky Lovette and Sister Marilyn Price. Flowers and donations may be sent to Valley View.
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day.
If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Commented