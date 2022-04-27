KILLEN — Donald Edward McGowan, 67, of Killen, AL, passed away April 24, 2022 at his home. Donald was born in St. Louis, MO and was a retired Engineer for Boeing. He was of the Catholic faith.
Donald is survived by wife, Debbie McGowan; daughter, Heather Hale (Brian); brothers, Tom McGowan (Judy), Roger McGowan (Denise), Bob McGowan (Mary), Joe McGowan (Karen), and Ed McGowan; sister, Kathy Jacobs (Jake); grandchildren, Scott Jones (Taylor), Carly Campbell (Gage), Caroline Weatherford, Jackson Green, Courtney Oyong (Jordan), and Karli Hale; great-grandchildren, Brayleigh, Blakleigh, Cash, Kaisen, and Kalanni
He was preceded in death by parents, Lloyd Joseph McGowan and Sylvia Faith Gibbar McGowan.
Visitation will be Thursday, April 28, 2022 from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 1:00 P.M. with Brother Gregg Woodard officiating. Burial will be in Tabernacle Cemetery.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
