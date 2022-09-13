FLORENCE — Donald Ervin Compton, age 65, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022, at Florence Nursing and Rehab after an extended illness.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Eunice Compton and mother-in-law, Frances Richardson.
He is survived by his loving wife, Pam Compton; daughter, Michelle Compton Fuller and husband, Shaun; granddaughter, Kyleigh Brooke Fuller; and a special granddog, Tink; brother, Ricky Compton and wife, Kathy; father-in-law, E.L. Richardson; brothers-in-law, Tommy Richardson and wife, Sherri, and Rodney Richardson; nephews, Taylor Compton and wife, Sarah, Nathan Richardson, Caleb Richardson and wife, Katie; and one great-nephew, Benjamin Compton.
He was married to the love of his life, Pam Compton for 45 years.
Donald was employed at Air Products and Airgas South for 35 years, he was a conscientious employee earning many safety awards throughout the years. He had a very strong work ethic, rarely missed a day of work and made many lifelong friends along the way.
Donald was an avid Auburn Tigers fan and passed his love for the Tigers on to Michelle and Kyleigh. During football season the three of them could usually be found in front of a TV watching the games together.
Donald and Kyleigh were the very best of friends. They shared the same birthday, and a bond that was undeniable. When Kyleigh began to talk she gave Donald the name “UhUh”. It was a name that he wore proudly. Kyleigh would frequently call Mimi and UhUh’s house and ask if “UhUh could come play,” and he did every single time. He was never too busy.
Donald set the standard for what a husband, father, father-in-law, and grandfather should be. He loved his family fiercely and always put them above himself. He will be greatly missed.
A private graveside service for immediate family was held on Sunday, September 11, 2022, in Greenview Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank the staff at Florence Nursing and Rehab, as well as Comfort Care Hospice for the loving care they provided to Donald.
