CHESTERFIELD, VIRGINIA — Donald Eugene Bailey, 56, a native of Florence Alabama, died July 29, 2022 in Chesterfield, Virginia.
He was a member of the Glen Allen Church of Christ. He was preceded in death by his father, Douglas E. Bailey and grandparents, Tom and Veda Mussleman, W.C. and Bernice Bailey.
Survivors include his mother, Carolyn Bailey of Mobile; sister, Cindy (Jimmy) Mills of Mobile; and brother, Tim (JoAnn) Bailey of Glen Allen, Virginia and other relatives.
Graveside service will be held at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens on Thursday August 11 at 11 AM with Justin Pannell of Sherrod Avenue Church of Christ officiating. Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
Commented