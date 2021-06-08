HUNTSVILLE — Donald Eugene Chapin of Huntsville, Alabama passed away Friday, June 4, 2021. He was born February 15, 1939. He was preceded in death by parents C.T. Chapin and Lily Chapin; brother, Elmer Chapin; sister, Betty Chapin Atchley; and brother, Bill Chapin.
He is survived by brother, Tommy Chapin of Florence, Alabama and many nieces and nephews. Special niece, Vicki Brewer who cared for Don during his later years.
Don was born and raised in Florence, Alabama. He graduated from Coffee High School and the University of Alabama with a journalism degree. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a former employee of the Huntsville Times. Don liked animals. He enjoyed meeting friends for dinner and conversation. Don also enjoyed tracing the Chapin family tree to its earliest origins.
Berryhill Funeral Home of Huntsville, Alabama is assisting the family. No funeral services are planned at this time.
