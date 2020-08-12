FLORENCE — Donald Eugene “Duck” White, 79, died August 9, 2020. A private celebration of his life is being planned by the family. Mr. White was a native of Laurel, MD. You may leave condolences at sprywilliams.com.

TimesDaily
Get Unlimited Access

$3 for 3 Months

Decatur Daily | Suscribe Now
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
Support local journalism reporting on your community After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.