FLORENCE — Donald Francis Albright, Sr., age 83 passed away Friday, February 28, 2020, at home from an extended illness. He was a lifelong resident of Florence and a member of St. Michaels Catholic Church. He was a graduate of Rogers High School in 1954. He was retired from Reynolds Alloys after 30 years and a brother of Local 760 Pipefitters and Steamfitters for 63 years. He was a founding member of the Knights of Columbus Council 3989 and a veteran of Alabama Army National Guard.
Visitation will be Monday March 2, 2020 at St. Michaels Catholic Church from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by a mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. Father John O’Donnell and Deacon Steve Kirkpatrick officiating. Burial will follow at St. Michaels Cemetery.
He is preceded in death by his parents Roy and Leona Albright, Sr.; his son, Donald Albright, Jr.; brother, Roy Albright, Jr.; and sister, Virginia Haile.
He is survived by his daughter, Donnell Bretherick (Greg); grandchildren, Brittan Norris, Natasha Traffanstedt, Dustin Bretherick (Sara), Tyler Bretherick (Veronica), Caleb Albright, Corey Albright (Katie), Charity Torian (Sebuh), Courtney Simmons (Dustin); 12 great grandchildren; brothers, James Albright (Harriet), Ron Albright (Pat), and Richard Albright (Donna); sisters, Evelyn Newberry, Carolyn Powers (Bob), and Patty Gann (Jerry).
Pallbearers will be Chris Connolly, Gary Elam, Ed Albright, Chris Albright, Sean Powers, Chad Gann, Tommy Albright, and Joe Albright.
Special thanks to Kim Spears, his nurse, who filled his life with smiles, laughter, and love. Also, kindred Hospice, the ladies of Fishes and Loaves, and Gary and Kathy Williams.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Michaels Fishes and Loaves.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
