MUSCLE SHOALS
Donald Gary Crittenden, 81, Muscle Shoals, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022. Visitation will be today, June 29, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Reverend Jerry Rae officiating. Interment will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens, Florence.
Donald was a member of Woodward Avenue Baptist Church and a member of the Muscle Shoals Lions Club. He was a railroad man for 35 years. Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Pearlene Crittenden; brother, Gerald Crittenden; grandson, Christopher Michaels; granddaughters, Stephanie Ann Michaels and Megan Huggins; and great-granddaughter, Cheyenne Grace Dayvolt.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Crittenden; daughters, Pam Brooks Sams (Lennie), Donna McCormick (Tim), and Deanna Daniel; brother, Johnny Crittenden (Terri Sue); sister, Shirley Hunter (Douglas); grandchildren, Danny Hall (Nicole), Allan Michaels (Lana), Ryan Michaels, and Allison Brooks; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Jim Lesley, Randy Crittenden, Greg Hunter, Scott Hunter, Doug Hunter, Jr., and Brian Curtis.
