MUSCLE SHOALS

Donald Gary Crittenden, 81, Muscle Shoals, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022. Visitation will be today, June 29, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Reverend Jerry Rae officiating. Interment will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens, Florence.

Donald was a member of Woodward Avenue Baptist Church and a member of the Muscle Shoals Lions Club. He was a railroad man for 35 years. Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Pearlene Crittenden; brother, Gerald Crittenden; grandson, Christopher Michaels; granddaughters, Stephanie Ann Michaels and Megan Huggins; and great-granddaughter, Cheyenne Grace Dayvolt.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Crittenden; daughters, Pam Brooks Sams (Lennie), Donna McCormick (Tim), and Deanna Daniel; brother, Johnny Crittenden (Terri Sue); sister, Shirley Hunter (Douglas); grandchildren, Danny Hall (Nicole), Allan Michaels (Lana), Ryan Michaels, and Allison Brooks; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Jim Lesley, Randy Crittenden, Greg Hunter, Scott Hunter, Doug Hunter, Jr., and Brian Curtis.

Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.