RUSSELLVILLE
Donald Gene Brown, 82 of Russellville, AL, passed away September 6, 2020, at the Haleyville Health Care due to natural causes.
Gene was born July 27, 1938 in Iuka, Mississippi, to Garvin and Elois “Tommie” Lambert Brown. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Harold James Brown; and his grandson, Henry Max “Ben” Coker, III.
Gene is survived by his wife, Doris Elouise DuBoise Brown; his daughters, Donna Brown Borden (Dale), Deborah Donelle Brown, and Dewonna Lynn Mashburn; his grandchildren, Christopher Borden (Emily), Terri Beth Coker Goodman (Jake), Arron Paul Mashburn (Anna); and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Due to the COVID-19 crisis, there will be a Family Graveside funeral service Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Oak Grove Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Randell Tice officiating.
We are asking that any family friends, co-workers, or anyone else that would like to attend please feel free to come and stay in your vehicle at the cemetery. We love you all and welcome anyone to have a chance to pay their respects to our beloved Gene by waving from the parking area, as soon as the service is over.
We would like to extend a special thanks to Haleyville Heath Care, Tracy Hooker and her wonderful staff, Asercare, Tanya Hood, Stephanie Hamm, Bro. Randell Tice, and friends.
Akins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
