NORTHPORT — Donald G. “Putt Putt” Cash, 76, of Northport, Alabama, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Druid City Hospital, Tuscaloosa. Born in Kentucky, he had lived in the area most of his life and was a retired truck driver and a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was also an avid Alabama fan and a most loyal supporter.
Visitation with family and friends will be Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with funeral services beginning at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Liberty Hill. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Mr. Cash is survived by his daughter, Melissa Wilson and husband, Blake and sister, Carol Ann Brummett and husband, Jack.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sue Ellen Davis Cash; parents, John Earl and Beulah Baker Cash; and an infant brother, Billy Joe Cash.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
Commented