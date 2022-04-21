SEBRING, FLORIDA — Donald Gene Hovater, 69, died April 4, 2022. Memorial visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, in lieu of flowers.

