SEBRING, FLORIDA
Donald Gene Hovater, 69, passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022 in Sebring, FL. He was born on July 4, 1952 in Russellville, Alabama to Henry Edward and Mary Bea (Skidmore) Hovater. He had been a Florida resident for the past few years and of Sebring since 2020.
Donnie was a lifetime carpenter retiring from the construction industry, spending the last 20-plus years of his career working with GUBMK/TVA. Many friends were made, Valley wide, during his career. He was a member of the Carpenters Local 1209, Russellville Masonic Lodge, New Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, and a proud retiree of the Army National Guard. His favorite pastimes included building birdhouses, going on motorcycle trips with friends, camping trips with friends, and was an avid Alabama Football fan.
He is survived by his wife, Vickie; sons, Eric Harrelson (Marnie) of Huntsville, and Terry Harrelson (Ginger) of Killen; sister, Shirley Lindsey Carpenter (Frank) of Florence; twin brother, Ronnie Hovater (Judy) of Russellville; grandchildren, Joshua, Emily and Carly Harrelson; two great-nieces and one great-nephew, one each great-great-niece and nephew.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Brenda; nephew, Kevin Hovater and niece, Lisa Andrews.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in lieu of flowers.
Memorial services will be announced later.
The family would like to give special thanks to the ER staff at Advent Health Hospital in Sebring for their tireless efforts of support and kindness. To special friends who were by his side to give love and support to his wife. Also, to Cornerstone Hospice and Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home of Sebring.
